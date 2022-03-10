 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wheels Up Experience Clocks 64% Revenue Growth In Q4
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 10:18am   Comments
Share:
Wheels Up Experience Clocks 64% Revenue Growth In Q4
  • Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) reported a fourth-quarter revenue increase of 64% year-over-year to $345.04 million, beating the consensus of $280.69 million.
  • Revenue growth was driven by solid flight demand and the impact of COVID-19 on 2020 results.
  • The company's Active Members grew 31% Y/Y to 12,040 in total, and Active Users grew 11% to 12,543, primarily driven by the growth in Active Members.
  • Live Flight Legs increased by 63% Y/Y to 20,296, and Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg increased 2% to $12,428.
  • EPS loss widened to $(0.31) from $(0.19) in 4Q20.
  • The company reported a gross loss of $(12.64) million, compared to a profit of $7.29 million in 4Q20.
  • Loss from operations totaled $(82.24) million versus $(29.29) million in 4Q20.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to $(46.29) million from $(11.25) million a year ago.
  • Wheels Up's cash generated from operating activities amounted to $126.49 million in FY21, compared to $209.64 million a year ago.
  • Price Action: UP shares are trading lower by 6.27% at $3.29 during the market session on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UP)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
How To Play The Surge In Private Aviation
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On T-Mobile, Veeva Systems And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com