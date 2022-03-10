TherapeuticsMD: Q4 Earnings Insights
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TherapeuticsMD missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was down $3.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TherapeuticsMD's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.12
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|25.87M
|22.11M
|19.77M
|21.89M
|Revenue Actual
|25.41M
|23.00M
|19.87M
|22.58M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News