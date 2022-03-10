TherapeuticsMD: Q4 Earnings Insights

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TherapeuticsMD missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $3.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TherapeuticsMD's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.11 -0.12 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.11 -0.11 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 25.87M 22.11M 19.77M 21.89M Revenue Actual 25.41M 23.00M 19.87M 22.58M

