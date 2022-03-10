 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TherapeuticsMD: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 9:49am   Comments
Share:
TherapeuticsMD: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TherapeuticsMD missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $3.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TherapeuticsMD's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.11 -0.12 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.11 -0.11 -0.15
Revenue Estimate 25.87M 22.11M 19.77M 21.89M
Revenue Actual 25.41M 23.00M 19.87M 22.58M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TXMD)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
87 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
TherapeuticsMD Earnings Preview
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 3%; Niu Technologies Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com