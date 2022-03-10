Vital Farms: Q4 Earnings Insights
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:20 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vital Farms reported in-line EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $23.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vital Farms's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|0.09
|0.08
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|63.67M
|58.90M
|56.36M
|51.97M
|Revenue Actual
|64.63M
|60.32M
|58.55M
|53.99M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News