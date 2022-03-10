Vital Farms: Q4 Earnings Insights

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vital Farms reported in-line EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $23.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vital Farms's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.03 0.09 0.08 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 63.67M 58.90M 56.36M 51.97M Revenue Actual 64.63M 60.32M 58.55M 53.99M

