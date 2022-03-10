 Skip to main content

Vital Farms: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 7:47am   Comments
Vital Farms: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vital Farms reported in-line EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $23.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vital Farms's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
EPS Actual -0.03 0.09 0.08 -0.02
Revenue Estimate 63.67M 58.90M 56.36M 51.97M
Revenue Actual 64.63M 60.32M 58.55M 53.99M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

