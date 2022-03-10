 Skip to main content

Recap: Evogene Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 7:11am
Recap: Evogene Q4 Earnings

 

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evogene missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was down $40.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.7% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

