 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Build-A-Bear Workshop: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 7:11am   Comments
Share:
Build-A-Bear Workshop: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop beat estimated earnings by 5.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $36.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55 which was followed by a 2.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.20 -0.53 0.16
EPS Actual 0.38 0.43 0.60 0.47
Revenue Estimate 84.56M 81.00M 42.95M 90.49M
Revenue Actual 95.14M 94.73M 91.69M 93.66M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BBW)

Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
This Kids Retail Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Cardano, Binance, PolkaDot, Ethereum Classic And Dogecoin
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com