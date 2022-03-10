Build-A-Bear Workshop: Q4 Earnings Insights

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop beat estimated earnings by 5.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $36.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55 which was followed by a 2.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.20 -0.53 0.16 EPS Actual 0.38 0.43 0.60 0.47 Revenue Estimate 84.56M 81.00M 42.95M 90.49M Revenue Actual 95.14M 94.73M 91.69M 93.66M

