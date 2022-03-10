Build-A-Bear Workshop: Q4 Earnings Insights
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Build-A-Bear Workshop beat estimated earnings by 5.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.92.
Revenue was up $36.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55 which was followed by a 2.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.20
|-0.53
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.43
|0.60
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|84.56M
|81.00M
|42.95M
|90.49M
|Revenue Actual
|95.14M
|94.73M
|91.69M
|93.66M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
