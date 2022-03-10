Duluth Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Duluth Holdings beat estimated earnings by 12.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $14.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 6.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Duluth Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.19 0.03 -0.20 0.72 EPS Actual 0.09 0.27 0.02 0.67 Revenue Estimate 142.52M 142.83M 125.87M 274.07M Revenue Actual 145.28M 149.13M 133.42M 255.96M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Duluth Holdings management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.93 and $1.02 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 83.96% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Duluth Holdings, a bullish signal to many investors.

