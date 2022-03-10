Genesco: Q4 Earnings Insights
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Genesco beat estimated earnings by 31.82%, reporting an EPS of $3.48 versus an estimate of $2.64.
Revenue was up $90.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.07 which was followed by a 2.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Genesco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.29
|-0.01
|-0.52
|1.96
|EPS Actual
|2.36
|1.05
|0.79
|2.76
|Revenue Estimate
|575.57M
|517.76M
|449.15M
|617.55M
|Revenue Actual
|600.55M
|555.18M
|538.70M
|636.80M
