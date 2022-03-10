Genesco: Q4 Earnings Insights

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genesco beat estimated earnings by 31.82%, reporting an EPS of $3.48 versus an estimate of $2.64.

Revenue was up $90.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.07 which was followed by a 2.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genesco's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.29 -0.01 -0.52 1.96 EPS Actual 2.36 1.05 0.79 2.76 Revenue Estimate 575.57M 517.76M 449.15M 617.55M Revenue Actual 600.55M 555.18M 538.70M 636.80M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.