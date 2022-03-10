 Skip to main content

Genesco: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 7:10am   Comments
Genesco: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genesco beat estimated earnings by 31.82%, reporting an EPS of $3.48 versus an estimate of $2.64.

Revenue was up $90.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.07 which was followed by a 2.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genesco's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 1.29 -0.01 -0.52 1.96
EPS Actual 2.36 1.05 0.79 2.76
Revenue Estimate 575.57M 517.76M 449.15M 617.55M
Revenue Actual 600.55M 555.18M 538.70M 636.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

