Clarivate: Q4 Earnings Insights

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clarivate beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $88.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clarivate's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.17 0.12 0.17 EPS Actual 0.16 0.17 0.14 0.22 Revenue Estimate 447.39M 435.24M 418.08M 472.19M Revenue Actual 442.20M 447.00M 431.50M 471.30M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Clarivate management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.85 and $0.95 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 291.3% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Clarivate, a bullish signal to many investors.

