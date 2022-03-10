Baozun: Q4 Earnings Insights

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Baozun beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was down $15.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 5.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Baozun's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.09 0.56 EPS Actual -0.19 0.31 0.13 0.55 Revenue Estimate 303.52M 373.42M 313.38M 521.98M Revenue Actual 294.68M 356.86M 308.39M 512.90M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.