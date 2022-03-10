 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baozun: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 7:14am   Comments
Share:
Baozun: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Baozun beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was down $15.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 5.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Baozun's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.01   0.09 0.56
EPS Actual -0.19 0.31 0.13 0.55
Revenue Estimate 303.52M 373.42M 313.38M 521.98M
Revenue Actual 294.68M 356.86M 308.39M 512.90M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BZUN)

Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
Baozun's Earnings Outlook
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
New Energy Lands as Hottest Category Among Chinese Concept Stocks in 2021 – Bamboo Works Special Report
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com