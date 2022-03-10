Baozun: Q4 Earnings Insights
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Baozun beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was down $15.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 5.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Baozun's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.09
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|0.31
|0.13
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|303.52M
|373.42M
|313.38M
|521.98M
|Revenue Actual
|294.68M
|356.86M
|308.39M
|512.90M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
