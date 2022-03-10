Recap: Landsea Homes Q4 Earnings
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Landsea Homes beat estimated earnings by 8.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.73.
Revenue was up $113.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Landsea Homes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.12
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.38
|0.03
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|255.88M
|196.90M
|173.56M
|266.35M
|Revenue Actual
|214.13M
|250.27M
|160.42M
|284.74M
