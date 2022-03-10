Recap: Landsea Homes Q4 Earnings

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Landsea Homes beat estimated earnings by 8.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.73.

Revenue was up $113.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Landsea Homes's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.12 0.34 EPS Actual 0.18 0.38 0.03 0.42 Revenue Estimate 255.88M 196.90M 173.56M 266.35M Revenue Actual 214.13M 250.27M 160.42M 284.74M

