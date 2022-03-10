KNOT Offshore Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KNOT Offshore Partners beat estimated earnings by 56.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $2.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 4.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KNOT Offshore Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.53
|0.72
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.56
|0.86
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|70.80M
|68.60M
|71.95M
|70.10M
|Revenue Actual
|66.58M
|70.94M
|71.48M
|69.86M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News