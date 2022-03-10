KNOT Offshore Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KNOT Offshore Partners beat estimated earnings by 56.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $2.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 4.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KNOT Offshore Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.53 0.72 0.62 EPS Actual 0.41 0.56 0.86 0.75 Revenue Estimate 70.80M 68.60M 71.95M 70.10M Revenue Actual 66.58M 70.94M 71.48M 69.86M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.