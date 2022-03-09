KE Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KE Holdings beat estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was down $683.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 10.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KE Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|0.25
|0.15
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|0.21
|0.19
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|2.41B
|3.59B
|2.88B
|3.09B
|Revenue Actual
|2.81B
|3.07B
|3.16B
|3.47B
