 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Geovax Labs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 5:53pm   Comments
Share:
Geovax Labs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Geovax Labs missed estimated earnings by 460.0%, reporting an EPS of $-2.24 versus an estimate of $-0.4.

Revenue was down $86.96 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GOVX)

Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Earnings Preview For Geovax Labs
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
GeoVax Retains CATO SMS To Manage Gedeptin Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings