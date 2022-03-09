Recap: Franco-Nevada Q4 Earnings

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Franco-Nevada reported in-line EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.86.

Revenue was up $23.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Franco-Nevada's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.80 EPS Actual 0.87 0.96 0.84 0.85 Revenue Estimate 318.78M 170.05M 308.90M 170.05M Revenue Actual 316.30M 347.10M 308.90M 304.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.