Recap: Franco-Nevada Q4 Earnings
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Franco-Nevada reported in-line EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.86.
Revenue was up $23.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Franco-Nevada's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|0.96
|0.84
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|318.78M
|170.05M
|308.90M
|170.05M
|Revenue Actual
|316.30M
|347.10M
|308.90M
|304.50M
