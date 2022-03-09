Recap: Intellicheck Q4 Earnings
Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intellicheck missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $824.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 19.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intellicheck's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.01
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.06
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|4.33M
|3.18M
|2.88M
|3.33M
|Revenue Actual
|4.83M
|4.80M
|2.86M
|3.08M
