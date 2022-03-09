 Skip to main content

Recap: Intellicheck Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 5:24pm   Comments
Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intellicheck missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $824.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 19.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intellicheck's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.03 -0.01 0.02
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.04 -0.06 0.07
Revenue Estimate 4.33M 3.18M 2.88M 3.33M
Revenue Actual 4.83M 4.80M 2.86M 3.08M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

