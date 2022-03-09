 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Yield10 Bioscience Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 5:24pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Yield10 Bioscience Q4 Earnings

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yield10 Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 3.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.63.

Revenue was down $43.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.74% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (YTEN)

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Preview: Yield10 Bioscience's Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings