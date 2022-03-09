 Skip to main content

Recap: Lufax Holding Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 4:58pm   Comments
Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lufax Holding missed estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $448.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 11.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lufax Holding's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.23 0.27
EPS Actual 0.26 0.29 0.30
Revenue Estimate 2.41B 2.34B 2.23B
Revenue Actual 2.47B 2.30B 2.33B

