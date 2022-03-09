Recap: Transact Technologies Q4 Earnings
Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Transact Technologies beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $3.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Transact Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.28
|-0.25
|-0.24
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.24
|-0.25
|-0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|9.44M
|8.33M
|8.03M
|7.66M
|Revenue Actual
|10.64M
|9.32M
|8.30M
|7.76M
