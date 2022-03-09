Safe Bulkers: Q4 Earnings Insights

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Safe Bulkers reported in-line EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $40.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Safe Bulkers's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.20 0.10 0.02 EPS Actual 0.40 0.31 0.14 0.04 Revenue Estimate 87.01M 67.96M 57.90M 50.48M Revenue Actual 92.49M 81.58M 62.52M 52.23M

