Safe Bulkers: Q4 Earnings Insights
Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Safe Bulkers reported in-line EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.39.
Revenue was up $40.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Safe Bulkers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.20
|0.10
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.31
|0.14
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|87.01M
|67.96M
|57.90M
|50.48M
|Revenue Actual
|92.49M
|81.58M
|62.52M
|52.23M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings