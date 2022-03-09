Recap: MISTRAS Group Q4 Earnings
MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MISTRAS Group missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $10.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 13.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MISTRAS Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.12
|-0.13
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.22
|-0.14
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|170.11M
|165.14M
|151.99M
|145.88M
|Revenue Actual
|174.56M
|177.68M
|153.74M
|160.78M
