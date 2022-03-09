Recap: MISTRAS Group Q4 Earnings

MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MISTRAS Group missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $10.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 13.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MISTRAS Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.12 -0.13 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.12 0.22 -0.14 0.05 Revenue Estimate 170.11M 165.14M 151.99M 145.88M Revenue Actual 174.56M 177.68M 153.74M 160.78M

