Recap: Costamare Q4 Earnings
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Costamare missed estimated earnings by 5.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.96.
Revenue was up $164.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Costamare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.54
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.47
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|216.94M
|159.00M
|124.77M
|Revenue Actual
|216.23M
|166.77M
|126.72M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings