Recap: Costamare Q4 Earnings

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Costamare missed estimated earnings by 5.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.96.

Revenue was up $164.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Costamare's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.54 0.30 EPS Actual 0.66 0.47 0.31 Revenue Estimate 216.94M 159.00M 124.77M Revenue Actual 216.23M 166.77M 126.72M

