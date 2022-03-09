Recap: Asana Q4 Earnings

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Asana beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was up $43.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 26.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Asana's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.26 -0.27 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.23 -0.21 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 93.86M 82.39M 70.14M 62.68M Revenue Actual 100.34M 89.48M 76.67M 68.37M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.