Recap: Asana Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 4:30pm   Comments
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Asana beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was up $43.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 26.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Asana's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.26 -0.27 -0.26
EPS Actual -0.23 -0.23 -0.21 -0.22
Revenue Estimate 93.86M 82.39M 70.14M 62.68M
Revenue Actual 100.34M 89.48M 76.67M 68.37M

