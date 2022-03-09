Recap: Asana Q4 Earnings
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Asana beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.28.
Revenue was up $43.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 26.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Asana's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.26
|-0.26
|-0.27
|-0.26
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.23
|-0.21
|-0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|93.86M
|82.39M
|70.14M
|62.68M
|Revenue Actual
|100.34M
|89.48M
|76.67M
|68.37M
