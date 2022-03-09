 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 2:15pm   Comments
Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.9% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In DKS: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.63 shares of Dick's Sporting Goods at the time with $100. This investment in DKS would have produced an average annual return of 9.64%. Currently, Dick's Sporting Goods has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion.

Dick's Sporting Goods's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Dick's Sporting Goods you would have approximately $400.15 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

