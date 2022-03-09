Welltower Inc. Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) traded today at $90.10, eclipsing its 12-month high. Approximately 220,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.6 million shares.

Welltower Inc. share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $90.10 and a 12-month low of $69.29 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $89.07 per share.

Based on a current price of $89.07, Welltower Inc. is currently 2.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $86.89.

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of over 1,600 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/post-acute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in both Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

