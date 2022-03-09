Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Valero Energy Stock In The Last 20 Years

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.8% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In VLO: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 84.16 shares of Valero Energy at the time with $1,000. This investment in VLO would have produced an average annual return of 10.51%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion.

Valero Energy's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Valero Energy you would have approximately $7,455.92 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

