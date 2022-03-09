 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For electroCore
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview For electroCore

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that electroCore will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

electroCore bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 5.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at electroCore's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.11 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.06 -0.06 -0.11 -0.14
Price Change % -5.05% 4.34% -1.96% 0.0%

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (ECOR)

ECOR: Different Strokes for Different Folks
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
ECOR: New Distribution Agreements Complement E-Commerce Initiative
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings