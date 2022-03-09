 Skip to main content

A Preview Of Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Seanergy Maritime Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.05 -0.01 -0.02
EPS Actual 0.10 0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Price Change % 1.85% -0.97% 0.98% 4.63%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Hldgs were trading at $1.23 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

