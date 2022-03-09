Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cheniere Energy Stock In The Last 20 Years

Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 25.01% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In LNG: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 170.94 shares of Cheniere Energy at the time with $100. This investment in LNG would have produced an average annual return of 31.7%. Currently, Cheniere Energy has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion.

Cheniere Energy's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $100 in Cheniere Energy you would have approximately $23,364.10 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.