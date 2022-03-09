 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Cango
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 10:31am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Cango

Cango (NYSE:CANG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cango will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

Cango bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.47, which was followed by a 9.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cango's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.05 1.62
EPS Actual -0.42 0.60 -0.26 1.61
Price Change % -9.98% -3.63% -5.04% -12.9%

Stock Performance

Shares of Cango were trading at $2.94 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 71.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (CANG)

CANG: Initiating Coverage – Fintech Car Purchase Transactions Online Platform in China with Dealer Network for Car Trading, Financing, Connecting Buyers, OEMs
IPO-Bound Tuhu Searches for Profits in Aftermarket Car Services
New Energy Lands as Hottest Category Among Chinese Concept Stocks in 2021 – Bamboo Works Special Report
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings