Here's How Much $100 Invested In Archer-Daniels Midland 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 10:31am   Comments
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Archer-Daniels Midland 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.74% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ADM: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.83 shares of Archer-Daniels Midland at the time with $100. This investment in ADM would have produced an average annual return of 9.42%. Currently, Archer-Daniels Midland has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion.

Archer-Daniels Midland's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Archer-Daniels Midland you would have approximately $553.31 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

