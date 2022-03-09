Recap: Campbell Soup Q2 Earnings
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Campbell Soup reported in-line EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.69.
Revenue was down $70.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Campbell Soup's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.47
|0.66
|0.84
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.55
|0.57
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|2.28B
|1.81B
|2.00B
|2.30B
|Revenue Actual
|2.24B
|1.87B
|1.98B
|2.28B
