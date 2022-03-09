Recap: Campbell Soup Q2 Earnings

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Campbell Soup reported in-line EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was down $70.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Campbell Soup's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.47 0.66 0.84 EPS Actual 0.89 0.55 0.57 0.84 Revenue Estimate 2.28B 1.81B 2.00B 2.30B Revenue Actual 2.24B 1.87B 1.98B 2.28B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.