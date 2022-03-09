Lifetime Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights
Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lifetime Brands beat estimated earnings by 38.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $6.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lifetime Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|-0.06
|-0.22
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.28
|0.13
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|238.24M
|160.63M
|153.76M
|237.06M
|Revenue Actual
|224.78M
|186.64M
|195.65M
|249.21M
