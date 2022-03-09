 Skip to main content

Recap: Thor Industries Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 7:15am   Comments
Recap: Thor Industries Q2 Earnings

 

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Thor Industries beat estimated earnings by 41.3%, reporting an EPS of $4.79 versus an estimate of $3.39.

Revenue was up $1.15 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.1 which was followed by a 1.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Thor Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 3.24 2.93 2.28 1.55
EPS Actual 4.34 4.12 3.29 2.38
Revenue Estimate 3.46B 3.33B 3.01B 2.53B
Revenue Actual 3.96B 3.59B 3.46B 2.73B

