Recap: Thor Industries Q2 Earnings
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Thor Industries beat estimated earnings by 41.3%, reporting an EPS of $4.79 versus an estimate of $3.39.
Revenue was up $1.15 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.1 which was followed by a 1.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Thor Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.24
|2.93
|2.28
|1.55
|EPS Actual
|4.34
|4.12
|3.29
|2.38
|Revenue Estimate
|3.46B
|3.33B
|3.01B
|2.53B
|Revenue Actual
|3.96B
|3.59B
|3.46B
|2.73B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News