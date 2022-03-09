 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tidewater: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 7:15am   Comments
Share:
Tidewater: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tidewater beat estimated earnings by 54.1%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.61.

Revenue was up $13.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tidewater's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.51 -0.50 -0.59
EPS Actual -0.58 -0.73 -0.86 -0.57
Revenue Estimate 92.90M 90.50M 86.75M 82.53M
Revenue Actual 92.40M 89.95M 83.50M 91.86M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TDW)

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; AT&T Earnings Top Expectations
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Higher; General Electric Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com