Tidewater: Q4 Earnings Insights
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Tidewater beat estimated earnings by 54.1%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.61.
Revenue was up $13.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tidewater's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.55
|-0.51
|-0.50
|-0.59
|EPS Actual
|-0.58
|-0.73
|-0.86
|-0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|92.90M
|90.50M
|86.75M
|82.53M
|Revenue Actual
|92.40M
|89.95M
|83.50M
|91.86M
