Tidewater: Q4 Earnings Insights

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tidewater beat estimated earnings by 54.1%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.61.

Revenue was up $13.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tidewater's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.51 -0.50 -0.59 EPS Actual -0.58 -0.73 -0.86 -0.57 Revenue Estimate 92.90M 90.50M 86.75M 82.53M Revenue Actual 92.40M 89.95M 83.50M 91.86M

