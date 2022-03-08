Fluent: Q4 Earnings Insights
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fluent beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $17.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fluent's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.02
|0
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|82.59M
|63.32M
|70.17M
|85.43M
|Revenue Actual
|85.86M
|73.38M
|70.17M
|82.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
