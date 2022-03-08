Recap: Yext Q4 Earnings

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yext beat estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $8.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yext's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 -0.06 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.06 -0.02 0 Revenue Estimate 98.25M 95.03M 88.55M 89.09M Revenue Actual 99.53M 98.12M 91.99M 92.19M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Yext management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-0.08 and $-0.07 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -150.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Yext, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.