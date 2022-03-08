Recap: HCI Group Q4 Earnings
HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HCI Group beat estimated earnings by 63.16%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.38.
Revenue was up $42.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 11.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HCI Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|0.67
|0.61
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|-0.64
|0.11
|0.77
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|95.39M
|92.97M
|80.68M
|68.99M
|Revenue Actual
|99.22M
|101.50M
|94.87M
|70.31M
