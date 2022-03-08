Recap: HCI Group Q4 Earnings

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HCI Group beat estimated earnings by 63.16%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.38.

Revenue was up $42.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 11.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HCI Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 0.67 0.61 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.64 0.11 0.77 0.22 Revenue Estimate 95.39M 92.97M 80.68M 68.99M Revenue Actual 99.22M 101.50M 94.87M 70.31M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.