Recap: HCI Group Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 5:13pm   Comments
HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HCI Group beat estimated earnings by 63.16%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.38.

Revenue was up $42.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 11.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HCI Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.08 0.67 0.61 -0.34
EPS Actual -0.64 0.11 0.77 0.22
Revenue Estimate 95.39M 92.97M 80.68M 68.99M
Revenue Actual 99.22M 101.50M 94.87M 70.31M

