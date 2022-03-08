 Skip to main content

Fathom Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 5:13pm   Comments
Fathom Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fathom Holdings beat estimated earnings by 7.69%,

Fathom Holdings beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was up $42.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fathom Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.10 -0.09 -0.11
EPS Actual -0.24 -0.15 -0.25 -0.09
Revenue Estimate 86.85M 65.43M 44.19M 48.86M
Revenue Actual 100.94M 84.18M 49.65M 53.41M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

