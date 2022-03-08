Fathom Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fathom Holdings beat estimated earnings by 7.69%,
Fathom Holdings beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.26.
Revenue was up $42.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fathom Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.30
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.15
|-0.25
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|86.85M
|65.43M
|44.19M
|48.86M
|Revenue Actual
|100.94M
|84.18M
|49.65M
|53.41M
