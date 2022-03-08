Fathom Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fathom Holdings beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was up $42.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fathom Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.10 -0.09 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.15 -0.25 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 86.85M 65.43M 44.19M 48.86M Revenue Actual 100.94M 84.18M 49.65M 53.41M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.