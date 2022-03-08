 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Synchronoss Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 5:11pm   Comments
Share:
Synchronoss Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Synchronoss Technologies beat estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $4.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 6.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synchronoss Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.20 -0.14 -0.20
EPS Actual 0.09 -0.27 -0.33 -0.19
Revenue Estimate 68.57M 66.67M 63.45M 67.83M
Revenue Actual 69.75M 71.53M 65.50M 69.38M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SNCR)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2022
Earnings Preview: Synchronoss Technologies
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings