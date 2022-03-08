Synchronoss Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Synchronoss Technologies beat estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $4.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 6.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synchronoss Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.20 -0.14 -0.20 EPS Actual 0.09 -0.27 -0.33 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 68.57M 66.67M 63.45M 67.83M Revenue Actual 69.75M 71.53M 65.50M 69.38M

