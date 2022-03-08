Synchronoss Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Synchronoss Technologies beat estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $4.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 6.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Synchronoss Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.20
|-0.14
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|-0.27
|-0.33
|-0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|68.57M
|66.67M
|63.45M
|67.83M
|Revenue Actual
|69.75M
|71.53M
|65.50M
|69.38M
