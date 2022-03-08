Guidewire Software: Q2 Earnings Insights
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Guidewire Software beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $24.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Guidewire Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.25
|0.25
|-0.24
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|0.37
|-0.16
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|164.76M
|222.35M
|157.74M
|170.29M
|Revenue Actual
|165.93M
|229.44M
|163.97M
|180.06M
