Guidewire Software: Q2 Earnings Insights

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Guidewire Software beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $24.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Guidewire Software's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.25 0.25 -0.24 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.21 0.37 -0.16 0.11 Revenue Estimate 164.76M 222.35M 157.74M 170.29M Revenue Actual 165.93M 229.44M 163.97M 180.06M

