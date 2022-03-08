CytoSorbents: Q4 Earnings Insights
CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CytoSorbents missed estimated earnings by 61.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was down $1.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CytoSorbents's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.11
|-0.10
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|11.02M
|12.27M
|11.50M
|10.95M
|Revenue Actual
|9.76M
|12.02M
|10.60M
|11.96M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings