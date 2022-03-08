CytoSorbents: Q4 Earnings Insights

CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CytoSorbents missed estimated earnings by 61.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $1.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CytoSorbents's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.04 -0.03 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.11 -0.10 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 11.02M 12.27M 11.50M 10.95M Revenue Actual 9.76M 12.02M 10.60M 11.96M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.