Anika Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Anika Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.25.
Revenue was up $3.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 3.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Anika Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.06
|-0.12
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.09
|0.06
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|36.32M
|34.76M
|32.20M
|33.50M
|Revenue Actual
|39.54M
|38.15M
|34.29M
|32.69M
