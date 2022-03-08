 Skip to main content

Anika Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 4:21pm   Comments
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Anika Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was up $3.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 3.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anika Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.06 -0.12 -0.01
EPS Actual 0.05 0.09 0.06 0.12
Revenue Estimate 36.32M 34.76M 32.20M 33.50M
Revenue Actual 39.54M 38.15M 34.29M 32.69M

