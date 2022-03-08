 Skip to main content

Recap: Stitch Fix Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 4:16pm   Comments
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stitch Fix beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was up $12.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 23.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stitch Fix's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.13 -0.27 -0.22
EPS Actual -0.02 0.19 -0.18 -0.20
Revenue Estimate 570.95M 547.89M 510.54M 512.22M
Revenue Actual 581.24M 571.16M 535.59M 504.09M

