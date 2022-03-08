Recap: Stitch Fix Q2 Earnings
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stitch Fix beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.29.
Revenue was up $12.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 23.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stitch Fix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.13
|-0.27
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|0.19
|-0.18
|-0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|570.95M
|547.89M
|510.54M
|512.22M
|Revenue Actual
|581.24M
|571.16M
|535.59M
|504.09M
