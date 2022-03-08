 Skip to main content

ABM Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 4:16pm   Comments
ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ABM Indus beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.78.

Revenue was up $444.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ABM Indus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.80 0.81 0.71 0.59
EPS Actual 0.85 0.90 0.82 1.01
Revenue Estimate 1.64B 1.50B 1.48B 1.48B
Revenue Actual 1.70B 1.54B 1.50B 1.49B

