ABM Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights
ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ABM Indus beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.78.
Revenue was up $444.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ABM Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.81
|0.71
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.90
|0.82
|1.01
|Revenue Estimate
|1.64B
|1.50B
|1.48B
|1.48B
|Revenue Actual
|1.70B
|1.54B
|1.50B
|1.49B
