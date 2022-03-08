 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Vale 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 1:14pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Vale 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Vale (NYSE:VALE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.74% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In VALE: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 105.60 shares of Vale at the time with $1,000. This investment in VALE would have produced an average annual return of 15.03%. Currently, Vale has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion.

Vale's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Vale you would have approximately $2,092.93 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (VALE)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 3, 2022
Looking At Vale's Recent Whale Trades
Vale Whale Trades Spotted
Vale Whale Trades Spotted
How Is The Market Feeling About Vale S.A. American Depositary Shares Each Represe?
Vale Whale Trades For January 21
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com