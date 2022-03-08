 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

StealthGas: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 1:32pm   Comments
Share:
StealthGas: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 09:25 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

StealthGas reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was down $1.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at StealthGas's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.04 -0.03 0.09
EPS Actual 0.05 0.13 0.02 0.03
Revenue Estimate 31.79M 31.77M 30.89M 33.87M
Revenue Actual 37.49M 39.25M 37.42M 37.29M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GASS)

StealthGas Stock Slides Post Q4 Results, Top-Line Beats Street View
Earnings Preview For StealthGas
Preview: StealthGas's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com