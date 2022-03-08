StealthGas: Q4 Earnings Insights

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 09:25 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

StealthGas reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was down $1.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at StealthGas's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.04 -0.03 0.09 EPS Actual 0.05 0.13 0.02 0.03 Revenue Estimate 31.79M 31.77M 30.89M 33.87M Revenue Actual 37.49M 39.25M 37.42M 37.29M

