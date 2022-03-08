StealthGas: Q4 Earnings Insights
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 09:25 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
StealthGas reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was down $1.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at StealthGas's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|-0.04
|-0.03
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.13
|0.02
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|31.79M
|31.77M
|30.89M
|33.87M
|Revenue Actual
|37.49M
|39.25M
|37.42M
|37.29M
