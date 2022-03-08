 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For Calavo Growers
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 9:10am   Comments
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Calavo Growers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Calavo Growers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 8.38% increase in the share price the next day.

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Calavo Growers were trading at $44.46 as of March 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

