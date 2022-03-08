Recap: InspireMD Q4 Earnings
InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
InspireMD beat estimated earnings by 32.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.78.
Revenue was up $1.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 1.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at InspireMD's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.82
|-0.63
|-0.60
|-1.2
|EPS Actual
|-0.53
|-0.46
|-0.53
|-1.5
|Revenue Estimate
|1.20M
|1.10M
|900.00K
|1.00M
|Revenue Actual
|1.07M
|1.04M
|1.01M
|158.00K
