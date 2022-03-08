 Skip to main content

Recap: Neuronetics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 7:49am   Comments
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neuronetics beat estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.32.

Revenue was down $557.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neuronetics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.24 -0.31 -0.24
EPS Actual -0.31 -0.29 -0.31 -0.19
Revenue Estimate 14.10M 14.72M 11.58M 14.40M
Revenue Actual 13.80M 14.20M 12.29M 15.58M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

