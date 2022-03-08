Recap: Neuronetics Q4 Earnings
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Neuronetics beat estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.32.
Revenue was down $557.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Neuronetics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.30
|-0.24
|-0.31
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.31
|-0.29
|-0.31
|-0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|14.10M
|14.72M
|11.58M
|14.40M
|Revenue Actual
|13.80M
|14.20M
|12.29M
|15.58M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News