Recap: Neuronetics Q4 Earnings

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neuronetics beat estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.32.

Revenue was down $557.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neuronetics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.24 -0.31 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.31 -0.29 -0.31 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 14.10M 14.72M 11.58M 14.40M Revenue Actual 13.80M 14.20M 12.29M 15.58M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.