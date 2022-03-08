Harvard Bioscience: Q4 Earnings Insights
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Harvard Bioscience missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $2.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Harvard Bioscience's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|27.91M
|27.67M
|25.73M
|27.13M
|Revenue Actual
|29.66M
|29.20M
|26.99M
|30.98M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News